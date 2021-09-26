KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City fire crews are continuing to monitor a fire that has been burning since Friday.
The fire started on Friday on a private property along Martha Truman Road. The property used to be a city dump, Jason Spreitzer with KCFD said. Crews worked on the scene for over 24 hours to contain the fire, which is still burning as of Sunday afternoon.
According to the fire department, they have received several calls about the scene, which is right on the KCMO and Grandview. The fire is on the KC side and being handled by their crews.
The fire was originally about an acre in size according to the fire department. The property is about nine acres in total. They're unsure of how the fire started.
Because of the site's history as a dump, there are layers of asphalt, debris, tree clippings and brush on the site causing the heavy smoke. Strong winds on Sunday afternoon are not helping with the smoke and ash in the area.
Spreitzer assures the public that the fire is contained, and that there is no threat to any other property or human life. No injuries have been reported with the fire.
The site is currently under fire watch and being monitored by someone on the property around the clock. Fire crews are also spot checking the fire regularly.
Crews have begun the process of moving earth and putting it on the fire to extinguish it. This will continue into tomorrow when they hope to have it completely out.
