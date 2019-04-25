KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Last week, a Kansas City woman last week pleaded guilty to Medicaid fraud and related charges according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.
Jennifer Lynn Jones, 28, pleaded guilty in Wyandotte County District Court to one count of Medicaid fraud, one count of felony possession of a controlled substance and one count of making false information.
The charges stemmed from an investigation by the attorney general’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division, which revealed that Jones stole prescription medications while working as a certified nurse aide in a Wyandotte County nursing facility.
The crimes happened in June 2018 and she stole Oxycodone, an opioid classified by Kansas law as a schedule two controlled substance.
As a condition of the plea, Jones has agreed to voluntarily surrender her certification with the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services. District Judge Robert A. Martinez accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for June 21.
Kansas filed the case as part of a sweep of Medicaid fraud enforcement actions involving the misuse of controlled substances by health care providers.
As part of that effort, the Kansas attorney general filed criminal charges against ten individuals. Three of those individuals have now been found guilty. Seven additional cases remain pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.