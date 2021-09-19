KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 31-year-old woman died Friday after a car ran a stop sign and crashed into her vehicle.
Police say Valeria Villa-Alvarado of Kansas City was killed when a Saturn SUV disregarded a stop sign and hit her Hyundai sedan near East 12th Street and Bales Avenue around 6 a.m. Friday.
The driver and passenger of the SUV fled the scene on foot following the crash. Police are still looking them. The driver is described as a black male with his hair in dreads.
Two passengers in the sedan, ages 10 and 4, were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
