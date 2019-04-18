JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A 38-year-old Kansas City woman has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of Ashley Thomas in September of 2018.
Tanishia N. Shannon faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to court records, Shannon and Thomas, were involved in a verbal and physical altercation at Shannon’s home in the 6600 block of Indiana Ave.
Police later found Thomas suffering from a puncture wound.
A witness told police Thomas came out of the house after the altercation with Shannon. She sat on the porch for about five minutes, then Shannon came out and stabbed Thomas while she was sitting down.
Shannon told police she was yelling at the victim through a closed screen door, calling her a "broke a** b****."
Prosecutors have requested a $50,000 cash bond.
Shannon was taken into custody this week.
