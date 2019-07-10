KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City woman has been charged with making a terrorist threat and unlawful use of a weapon after allegedly firing a handgun outside the Parkville License Office in Platte County.
34-year-old Vanessa D. Richey allegedly told an employee she was going to get a gun before leaving the license office, pulling a handgun out of her bag, and firing a shot into the ground.
Platte County Prosecuting Eric Zahnd said Richey was charged with the crimes on July 10, after an investigation by the Platte County Sheriff's Department and the Kansas City Police Department.
She is being held in lieu of a $100,000 cash only bond.
According to court documents, Richey became upset at the long line in the license office. She allegedly walked up to the counter and said it was a matter of national security that she be helped before everyone else.
When told she would have to wait her turn, Richey allegedly began cursing at staff and knocked a printer off the counter. After being told several more times she would need to wait, Richey allegedly told an employee she was going to get a gun and stormed out of the office.
As Richey walked across the parking lot, she allegedly pulled a handgun out of a bag she was carrying and fired a shot into the ground.
A retired Kansas City Police Officer was at the back of the line when Richey entered, and he followed her outside the business. The officer held Richey at gunpoint and ordered her to the ground. The officer and another man held Richey until police arrived.
Richey is charged with making a terrorist threat for making a threat with the purpose of frightening 10 or more people. She is also charged with unlawful use of a weapon for exhibiting a gun in an angry and threatening manner.
Making a terrorist threat is a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison; the felony of unlawful use of a weapon carries a maximum four-year prison term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.