KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Friday, KC Water said that turbidity levels are now within the standards set by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and that they have lifted the treatment technic alert that was driven by those higher turbidity levels.
Turbidity has to do with how murky the water is and how much sediment and other particles are in the water. Turbidity was high recently due to recent flooding that affected the Missouri River.
Improving river conditions have allowed KC Water's treatment process to resume to near normal conditions. So, the alert that was issued to those with compromised immune systems, the elderly, and infants is no longer in effect.
“We understand the concern this last week has caused our customers,” said KC Water Director Terry Leeds. “Safe, clean, and good-tasting tap water is critical for a strong, healthy, and vibrant growing community. We take water quality very seriously and will continue to test Kansas City’s tap water to ensure it is safe to drink at all times.”
“While turbidity levels are back down, customers may continue to notice seasonal taste, odor or color issues with their tap water,” KC Water noted.
