KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Late last week, Kansas City Water put out an alert letting people know about high levels of dirt and other small particles in the water creating a challenge for them as they treat the water. They said it’s a result of recent flooding.

KCTV5 tested the water at a local home a couple days ago and followed up Tuesday to see how the test came out.

“It started out red and went to yellow over the time,” Astoria Camille, who tested the water, said.

That appears to be consistent with a positive test for coliform bacteria.

“It grosses me out but on the other hand, we have this system that we drink from,” Camille said.

Camille tested her water with an at home kit Thursday to test for thirteen dangerous water contaminants like pesticides and lead. After letting the bacteria sit for 48-hours, the results came out to be negative.

“Like that only a little bubbly,” Camille said.

KCTV5 went to Kansas City Water for answers, but Brooke Givens, who is the Outreach Manager at Kansas City Water, said they could not comment on the test.

“A lot of customers are concerned about the water quality. We understand that, we recognize that, and we are certainly doing our best to correct the treatment problem. It just takes time to get the adjustment as the river continues to change,” Givens said.

She said Kansas City Water tests' water as it leaves the treatment system and across their distribution system and have not found anything harmful.

There is no boil advisory or boil order, only an alert that went out late last week saying the water failed to meet enhanced treatment standards because of high turbidity.

“Which means that there are more particles in the water and something can grab onto it and possibly make it through the treatment system,” Givens said.

Givens said this is actually a seasonal occurrence and is exaggerated because of flooding. The alert was more to make people with compromised immune systems, infants and the elderly aware.

Kansas City Water is adjusting treatment to make sure the water is safe to drink.

“As soon as turbidity gets down consistently beneath the state level, then we will be able to cancel that alert,” Givens said.

The water department was not able to comment on the test because they did not conduct it, but Camille will be in contact with Kansas City Water for a follow up test.