KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – KC Water has issued a precautionary advisory to boil water for the boundaries of Woods Chapel Road, Little Blue Road, 79th Street and Lee’s Summit Road for the customers who may have experienced low water pressure due to water main break on Little Blue Road.
The advisory does include customers on both sides of Woods Chapel Road and Lee’s Summit Road.
The water service in the area has returned to normal, but customers should follow the following Boil Water Advisory until a cancellation notice is issued.
According to KC Water, a Boil Water Advisory is issued as a precautionary measure. Under a Boil Water Advisory, it is recommended that customers follow these guidelines according to KC Water:
• Boil all drinking water. Tap water should be boiled vigorously for three minutes before using it to drink, cook, or prepare food. Let the water cool sufficiently before drinking.
• Ice made with un-boiled tap water should not be used for drinking purposes.
• Dishes and food contact surfaces may be disinfected using tap water that contains one teaspoon of household bleach per gallon.
• The tap water is safe for other purposes such as bathing; however, small children should be discouraged from swallowing bath water.
• Water boiled for drinking and cooking purposes may be used for brushing teeth.
KC Water will sample and test the tap water in this area to ensure water quality and safety. Customers will receive notification from KC Water to cease the boil water advisory only after the tap water has been tested and water quality has been confirmed.
Customers who have questions or concerns may contact KC Water by calling 816-513-0416 (Water Dispatch, available 24/7) or 816-513-7000 (Water Laboratory, available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.