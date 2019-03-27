KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City Water has now canceled the request to conserve water.
Kansas City Water just canceled its request to conserve water, but with all the flood water coming downstream, people are still being warned their water may smell or look murky.
Kansas City Water has issued a turbidity alert. Turbidity means how clear your water is and the more particles suspended in it, the less clear it is.
The danger is something can grab onto those particles and make its way through the treatment system into your water glass. The turbidity alert is mainly for people with compromised immune systems, infants and the elderly.
Wednesday, Kansas City Water said the water treatment process is improving, but turbidity levels are still higher than normal.
