KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The COVID pandemic may be waning in terms of hospitalization and deaths, but it has left a lasting financial impact on a lot of people. That’s one reason why Kansas City’s three utilities are teaming up for events bringing all them to one place where people can sign up for assistance.
At their first event Wednesday at Southside First Missionary Baptist Church, at 50th and Garfield, people were lined up before the tents over the tables had gone up.
“I’m a commercial driver,” Kimberly Hearty said, explaining that work has picked up, but she’s still playing catch up financially.
“It was a plum downer for me,” said Walter Henry Boatner of the past year.
“Seems like everybody’s bickering and fighting about this economy. Everything’s messed up. Coronavirus. Pandemic. That stuff really hurt the community,” said Frank Smith, one of many who went from tent to tent.
Some came with bills in hand, asking about late fees. Others picked up applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, a longstanding program that helps with gas and electric bills. Many also walked away with information about new, federally funded, COVID-centered Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which covers all gas, electric, water and rent for those who qualify.
“We laid off because of the semiconductor chip shortage, so every little bit will help,” said Dana Davis.
She works for a company that contracts for Ford and GM. When their assembly lines halted, so did her income. She said she’s not struggling as much as some, but it’s still rough.
She’s getting unemployment but noted that’s about to shrink with Missouri opting out of the added unemployment payment offered by the federal government as part of its coronavirus relief package. Governor Mike Parson said he had directed the Missouri Department of Labor to stop providing the payments as of June 12th in an effort to bring more people into industries that are struggling to fill jobs.
“It’s not all of us who refuse to work,” Davis said, “because I’d rather have my job and my benefits than the money, but such is life. It is what it is.”
Evergy partnered with Spire and KC Water to answer questions, give instructions for the assistance applications, and spread the word about weatherization programs available for free to those whose incomes qualify. Evergy offered up free LED bulbs to lower electric costs. Bridging the Gap handed out tablets to test for water leaks.
They chose Southside as the location for the first of their five events after an Evergy employee who’s a member of the church suggested it.
“We have our food bank today as well as our clothes giveaway, so I thought this was a great idea,” said Theresa English, who manages Evergy’s residential low-income programs.
“They’ve been dealing with a lot, and these folks here noticed that, and we wanted to be able to host it,” said Pastor Raphael Williams.
There are four more such events coming. The next one is on June 19th from noon-3 at the Greenleaf Apartments near 12th and VanBrundt. The locations for the July, August and September events have not yet been finalized.
If you need assistance and cannot make it to one of the events, you can also learn about the available programs by calling 211 for the United Way.
Click here for more information about programs available for utility assistance.
