KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Dominican Republic seems to have a caution cloud looming after multiple recent reports of Americans dying mysteriously.
Sunday, former Red Sox player David Ortiz was shot and wounded.
In addition, five American tourists recently died in mysterious circumstances, with one being beaten, in or around hotels in the Dominican Republic. This has some travelers rethinking their vacation plans.
Joanne Weeks, Vacation Sales Manager, said, “I have had a few people call and change their reservations. They are uncomfortable and are wanting to go to a different destination.”
Weeks also stated that the Dominican Republic is becoming a popular destination for people in the metro because of the option of getting a non-stop seasonal flight to Punta Cana from KCI.
A trip to KCI revealed that many travelers are sharing the same feelings.
“Right now, it just seems uncomfortable to be traveling too much, even out of the U.S.,” Kim Long, a traveler, said.
On April 15, the government issued a level two travel advisory in which travelers are advised to exercise increased caution in the Dominican Republic due to crime.
“They’re saying if you’re choosing to go you need to be alert and be aware from the time you step off the plane, the time you’re at the resort, the time you’re off the resort, at any given time you need to be aware,” Weeks added.
Acendas Travel Mission Control can track their clients in real time to help them make any changes if any issues pop up. They’re always alerted when travelers could be in harms way, just as they were during the mass shooting in Las Vegas last year.
”We did have travelers who were affected by that they were in the same hotel as the shooter unfortunately,” Susan Coddington, Operations Manager with Acendas Travel continued. “It was traumatic for some of our travelers but using our tools we were able to go ahead and reach them to help them get where they needed, to go home or to get a new hotel.”
