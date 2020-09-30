JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City group representing area tenants is suing a Jackson County judge, saying his sign-off on evictions violates the recent CDC order to halt residential evictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
CDC Director Robert Redfield signed a declaration Sept. 2 determining that the evictions of tenants could be detrimental to public health control measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. Two days later, the CDC and Health and Human Services issued an order temporarily halting residential evictions, starting immediately and going through the rest of the year.
KC Tenants, represented by the ACLU, filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Jackson County alleging that a circuit judge issued an administrative order that "directly conflicts" with the CDC's moratorium on evictions.
"The Circuit Court is allowing landlords to continue filing and pursing evictions, regardless of whether their tenant sought relief under the federal moratorium," the group stated.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.