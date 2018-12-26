MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- People have been packing into Target in Mission all day long.
Whether they chose indoor or outdoor shopping areas, one thing’s for sure, people KCTV5 talked to weren’t about to let the weather stand in between them and a good sale!
While some shoppers hit the streets with umbrellas in hand Wednesday, others said no thanks to all that rain.
However, Anita Bearce wasn’t about to let the rain stop her from taking 9-year-old Layn out for a new phone case. She just chose the option that would require less interaction with mother nature and more access to the sales.
“We live north of the river, so we wanted to be in where it was warm and away from the weather, so we decided to come here,” said Bearce.
Bearce was among the hundreds who had a similar idea heading to Oak Park Mall to take advantage of the day after Christmas sales, which are plentiful.
Shawntae Jones and Jonathan Crawford did most of their holiday shopping online this year but say the draw to the mall and all its sales was too much to pass up.
“If the weather was nice – like maybe yesterday - we would’ve gone to the plaza - but since it’s raining today we wanted to be indoors,” explained Jones.
A popular opinion on one of the most popular days for shoppers!
And just about every person KCTV5 talked to Wednesday said, “hey at least it’s not snow!”
