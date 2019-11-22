LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- An organization is working with Kansas City-area schools to address the issue of teen suicide by training students and staff to recognize the signs and take action.
A program called One Heart Project has been holding training sessions this week at St. James Academy in Lenexa, which continue today with students, to improve youth health and wellness while combating teen suicide.
The suicide rate among young people 10 to 24 years old rose 56 percent between 2007 and 2017, and suicide is the second leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 15 and 25.
In the end, the organization hopes to extend what they're doing at St. James to catholic schools across Kansas City. The end goal of the program is to provide kids with hope, health and strength in order to navigate their lives.
The One Heart Project is a local non-profit organization focused on at-risk youth in the juvenile justice system and foster care, although they are working to extend their program to schools and teens across the metro.
"One in 10,000 kids commit suicide," said Jim Clark, executive director of the One Heart Project. "And it really is not acceptable. So what we are trying to do is get kids information, and it's all tied to strength. So you have something in your life that maybe didn't go well, what did you learn about yourself, and how can you use that strength to use in other parts of your life."
