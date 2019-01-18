KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There was panic after shots were fired at a Kansas City school bus just after classes let out Thursday.
A First Student bus driver said she was minding her business on her bus route around 3:30 p.m. when shots were fired.
Investigators said the occupants of two cars were shooting at each other in front of the library at the corner of 63rd and Swope Parkway when the bus was caught in the crossfire.
One of the cars took off into the park near a community center where witnesses told police two young boys ran from the vehicle.
Officers later discovered that car was stolen.
An employee of First Student told KCTV5 that a couple of windows on the bus shattered but that she was happy the driver was ok, though she could hear how scared the driver was.
“I heard the driver. She was yelling, she was scared for her life,” the employee, who asked not to be identified, said. “I heard her calling the base, and she was screaming. She was very nervous. She had to duck down on the bus, and all she heard was gunshots, two cars shooting at each other.”
There were no students onboard at the time.
This was the second recent shooting near a school bus in the city.
Officers said a boy told them he was shot at while he was on the school bus at Ewing and 14th Street last Tuesday, while seven of eight kids from east high school were on the bus.
Officials with Kansas City Public Schools sent KCTV5 a statement, saying in part that student safety and security are “always the top priority of KCPS.”
Kansas City Public Schools is aware of a report that shots were fired at a school bus carrying East High School students home on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 8. These types of incidents are always very serious. The alleged incident occurred off-campus and no one was injured. The safety and security of students are always the top priority of KCPS. The report is being investigated and KCPS is working with its transportation contractor to ensure that proper safety procedures and measures are followed by our bus operators and supervisors.
District leaders also noted the Thursday’s incident happened about a block away from the African Centered College Preparatory Academy lower campus, briefly putting the school into a "No Entry" status and leading to increased security in and around the campus.
Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 17, there was a shooting incident reported off campus but about a block away from African Centered College Preparatory Academy Lower Campus. Two individuals were seen fleeing the scene in separate directions. A First Student school bus appears to have been struck by gun fire. There were no students on the bus and the operator drove to safety at our school. Students, staff and visitors remained safe and sound at AC Prep Lower throughout this incident. The school was placed briefly into a "No Entry" status and increased security was placed in and around the campus. Kansas City Police Department officers arrived very quickly to control the crime scene.
