KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A local restaurant that had only recently opened its doors found a marketing campaign spray painted by a competitor right outside its front door.
After two years at 12th and Washington, Spokes Café and Cyclery opened a second location in downtown Kansas City.
Within days of opening, a message reading “You are in a Jimmy John’s sandwich delivery zone“ showed up at their front door.
So in our first week - and the day we got our liquor license - at 10th & Walnut, a corporate giant spraypainted our sidewalk. If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, vandalism must be one the biggest group hug. (Are they mad that they *only* do sandwiches, and not coffee, breakfast or happy hour??)
The message has since been removed and apologies have been paid, but it was a source of tension for the new business.
“My initial thought was that it was a big coincidence that they had landed right outside our door the first week that we opened and the first day we got our liquor license,” Spokes managing partner Dan Walsh told KCTV5 News.
Walsh said he was surprised by the tactic because many at his restaurant are friendly with some of Jimmy John’s managers, so he started asking questions to the city.
Officials with the downtown council said it’s their policy to have graffiti cleaned up within 24 hours, so they had it washed off the next day.
A marketing manager for Jimmy John’s apologized to Walsh personally, explaining the placement wasn’t targeted but rather part of an overall guerrilla campaign.
According to the city’s public works department, though, “guerrilla marketing is unlawful in the public right-of-way unless upon issuance of an encroachment permit by the City.”
Public works department has been in contact with Jimmy Johns about the matter and they say the company is cooperating.
While residents in the area were mixed in their reactions to the messaging, Walsh said he is happy things were resolved and that there are no hard feelings.
“None at all, we’re all good with them,” he told KCTV5 News. “Like I said, the more downtown eateries the better.”
