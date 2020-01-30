KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City’s entertainment districts are gearing up for Red Friday and, of course, Super Bowl Sunday.
KCTV5’s Leslie Aguilar spent Thursday looking into security protocols and what’s being done to keep crowds safe.
A lot of law enforcement will be working Sunday night. There will be a lot more than any other normal Sunday. The extra patrols will be stationed in Power & Light, as well as Westport and the Plaza. They’ll be ready for just about anything.
The Power & Light District is preparing for a party of a lifetime. They expect about 10,000 people inside the KC Live block alone.
Director of Entertainment Jason Bradley is busy preparing by adding extra screens. That includes a big one on Grand Street, extra lights, and extra audio equipment.
“Obviously with this event will be doing additional security,” he said. “Since were putting it in an additional screen out on Grant, we’ll bring in more off-duty P.D. and we have a pretty robust security team.”
You can also expect more on-duty officers.
“We have dozens, if not over 100, additional officers who will be working Sunday night,” Bradley said.
Kansas City police have extra people working in every division. They are focused on Westport, the Plaza, and of course Power & Light.
They’ll even have a special DUI squad working traffic.
“Make that plan beforehand,” he said. “Don’t make that plan in the 4th quarter of the game when there’s emotions on the line. Take a ride service. Have a friend that remains sober. Taxi cab. Make those arrangements ahead of time.”
Police and Power & Light organizers said they are not expecting anything they can’t handle. The city is no stranger to huge sports celebrations and that’s what they hope Sunday night is; a celebration for the Chiefs Super Bowl win.
On Super Bowl Sunday, Grand Street will be shut down from 13th Street to Truman Road.
Power & Light wouldn’t give us too many details about their security protocol, but they did say they’ll be checking people who come in. Those checkpoints will be on Grand Street, not at the entrances into the Kansas City Live block. You can expect metal detectors as well.
All the tables are sold out in Power and Light already, so if you do plan on coming out then you’ll want to get there early. They’ll start letting folks in at noon.
Police also want to discourage people from celebratory gunfire and remind everyone that fireworks are illegal inside city limits.
