KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A meatball made in Kansas City will go where no KC meatball has gone before: space.
The owners of Cupini’s plan to send what could be the first space meatball into the Earth’s upper atmosphere.
It is not going to be a solo mission. When the meatball is sent into space, a camera will be along for the ride and it will livestream the trip.
Franco Cupini loves to prepare fresh, made-from-scratch meatballs, pasta, sauce, pastries and more.
Tasting his food is an experience. He’s created dishes for 55 years.
“It's got to be the best or nothing,” he said. “Simple.”
Cupini’s general manager, Matthew Mullinger, devised a plan to try something new: sending one of their meatballs into space.
“That's nuts,” Cupini said. “It really is. I'm thinking about a slingshot.”
However, it’s more sophisticated than that. A weather balloon filled with helium will carry “Cosmo” the meatball up to between 60,000 to 80,000 feet.
“You can see he is very excited about his new mission,” Mullinger said.
“It should be about 7:30,” Eddie Cupini said. “As the sun is setting, you'll see the curvature of the earth and the sun coming down.”
Click here for an example of what Cosmo’s travels could look like. That was when Andrew Cameron, founder of Donutology, launched a “Space Donut” in 2016.
Cosmo will be inside its very own rocket attached to the weather balloon.
“We are going to give him a nice pillow,” Mullinger said. “We will cut his window a little larger. We'll put a plastic screen over that for him so he is safe.”
The weather balloon will eventually rupture and a parachute will hopefully guide Cosmo back to earth. Without it “he would be flying down at about 190 miles an hour and that would be hard on his feet,” Mullinger said.
Meatballs and NASA actually go way back. NASA’s official insignia, the round logo designed in 1959, is nicknamed “meatball.”
So, the Cupinis’ mission is fitting. Franco can’t wait to celebrate it with anyone who wants to join them next month as they launch and show a livestream on a big screen with live music and games.
If you want to see a meatball get sent into space, the free event starts at 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Cupini's at 1809 Westport Road Kansas City, Missouri. For more details about the event, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.