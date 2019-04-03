KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – We all know people who hug and people who don't. That'll never change but the people who do, may need to simply start asking.
KCTV5 asked people Wednesday, “Do you hug? Do you not hug? And when is it ok?”
"I think we should all be hugging each other and loving each other and not be hating each other," Melissa Palmer, who is a resident, said.
"I'm not honestly much of a hugger, but I will give them to people if I feel like I should," Isabella Coleman, who is another resident, said.
"I think people want their own space you know, we don't know who we are hugging so that's a big deciding factor if I'm gonna go hug someone," Hector Johnson, who is a resident said.
Here's the thing no matter your preference, it's ok as long as you respect everyone else's preference and that can be tough for some, especially those who seem to be wired to be the first to come in for that big bear hug, something former Vice President Joe Biden said he's always been.
Some KCTV5 talked to said that they suggest younger generations aren't as comfortable with physical contact because of social media.
"I think with my generation in general, with social media we can communicate but we're disconnected and I think it's an issue because as humans we need that connection," Chase Walton, another resident, said.
But there is a way we can all live in harmony.
"It's OK if someone goes in for a hug or goes in for a shoulder rub to say you know what actually I'm more of a handshake kind of gal - that's OK too," Victoria Pickering, who is with MOCSA, said.
Pickering said there have always been people who are uncomfortable when someone goes in for the hug, the difference is that now it's ok to say it and others need to just ask.
"I think it's a good life lesson that we probably want to be thoughtful about putting our hands on other people’s bodies without knowing whether that person is comfortable with that," Pickering said.
Pickering said start with your kids, don't force them to hug anyone. She said that lesson alone will go a long way toward your child understanding their body and their rules.
"Let every individual person have their own boundaries and don't assume everybody's boundaries are exactly the same as ours," Pickering said.
Obviously the decision to hug anyone will depend on who that person is and the circumstances. But the bottom line is it's always best to just ask.
