KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The new Visit KC Television advertisements started playing last month. KCTV5 News asked people to watch the advertisement and say if they connected with the message.
“It’s just what I feel about Kansas City. It’s very artistic, creative,” Karlin Tapia, a recent KC resident from New York, said.
“People who are making new things and innovating and creating,” Fred Smith, who works in KC, said.
Creating food, creating art and creating cocktails.
“I feel like they’re making Kansas City feel innovative and new,” Whitney Bright, a recent KC resident from Fort Worth, said.
Exactly, three words. "The New Midwest." It’s the first new marketing brand Visit KC has come up with in three years.
So, who is this aimed at? The advertisements are now playing in, Cedar Rapids, Chicago, Des Moines, Lincoln, Omaha, St. Louis and Wichita.
“They’re showing that we’re a more refined version of the Midwest,” Joe Hauser, a KC resident, said.
“We are hip or with the times. We are not some sleepy city,” Beth Laird, who works in KC, said.
Man bun, check. Ear gauges, check. Craft cocktails, check.
“Trying to be hip, yeah,” Hauser said.
A stark contrast with Nebraska’s campaign.
“It’s not trying to be something extra trendy or look how awesome we are,” Laura Berthold, who is a recent KC resident from Nebraska, said.
We also talked to recent Kansas City residents from Tucson, New York and Fort Worth, who all said, it’s legit. Kansas City is way cooler than they expected.
“It’s time the center of the country became the center of attention,” the Kansas City advertisement said.
“I love these tag lines,” Bright said.
“Whether it’s food or art or entertainment,” Laird said.
Then again.
“I got the vibe that Kansas City is sometimes trying to prove itself. And I think that Kansas City doesn’t really need to prove itself,” VP3, who is a recent KC resident performer from Tucson, said.
