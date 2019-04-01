KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Plaza or Westport, wherever your travels take you, there’s a driver willing to help you get there.

That’s what 21-year-old Samantha Josephson was banking on when she got separated from her friends in South Carolina over the weekend.

“We believe that she simply mistakenly got into this particular car thinking it was an Uber ride,” Columbia Police Chief W.H. "Skip" Holbrook, said.

Josephson’s body was found in a field the next day 90 miles away. Prosecutors said 24-year-old Nathanial Rowland activated the child locks on his car when Josephson got in, trapping her. Her blood and phone were found in his car.

“It's scary for sure. I think it’s something that all of like my friends and I think about when we get an Uber for sure,” Claire Ferguson, who is an Uber customer, said.

Ferguson and her friends like to use Uber, but tend to travel in pairs, which is smart. They also run through a mental checklist before they get in.

“I make sure to check the color of the car and the license plate in the front and back and I always look at the picture of the person driving to make sure that matches as well,” Ferguson said.

Police also said you should ask, “Who are you here for?” when the driver pulls up, instead of asking, “Are you here for me” or instead of giving them your name, ask and if they don’t say the right name, you don’t get in.

“It's part of the reason that whenever I take an Uber, I usually only do it with friends especially because I’ve been drinking. I don't generally trust my own judgment that late so I kind of go by safety in numbers,” Shea O'Sullivan, who is also an Uber customer said.

If you think terrible stories like these don’t happen in the Kansas City metro, think again.

Dereje Gebremariam is scheduled to go on trial in Johnson County later this month. Prosecutors said he picked a couple up at Power and Light that needed a ride back to Overland Park. They said the man got out of the car to run into a bathroom and Gebremariam took off with the woman trapped in his car and raped her.

It is a frightening scenario everyone needs to be aware of.

KCTV5 reached out to Uber Monday and they have provided a list of ways to keep yourself safe when you use their service.