KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Crime happens in every city, every day.
Often years, it’s the homicide rate in Kansas City that gets the attention.
But Monday, KCTV5 found out people in Kansas City are looking past the violence to solutions in 2019.
Despite the rain outside, Broadway Café was full on the last day of 2018.
“Kansas City is up and coming. It’s on the map,” said Eliana Hudson, Lives in Kansas City.
Between sips, some looked back at a year that started with violence.
The first homicide this year was on January 4th.
“Obviously there’s been crime and that’s going to happen in any city,” voiced Hudson.
The city is on pace to see an 11% decrease in homicides from last year.
It’s about on pace with 2016. But not all crimes were down.
In 2018, auto thefts were up across the city.
420 crimes total, 55 were stolen cars and 89 were thefts.
Smaller crimes with a big impact.
“Crime happens when people don’t have things to do or the things they need to survive,” expressed Hudson.
For people in the café, they want to see action in 2019.
“Police patrolling a little bit more,” said Hughes Pope, Kansas City Resident.
“But, I think really good ways to address crime are to make sure we have living wages for people, affordable housing and good, stable jobs for them,” explained Hudson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.