KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Loose Park in the spring has people moving at a different pace.
People are out walking their dogs, running on the track, grilling hamburgers with family and dancing with a drum circle.
With weather solidly in the upper 70’s, Kayla Lewis didn’t hesitate to get outside with her kids.
“It’s been rainy the past week. I work a full-time job so just spending the day with them,” she said.
Hundreds of people set foot on the path around the Brookside park.
“We’re going to for a walk,” Samantha Trujillo said.
Trujillo, and her friend Jordahn Whitlow, are college students. The pair goes walking together so they can catch up in person instead of being on their phones.
But even with all this sun and stuff to do, people still had their screens on.
Apple rolled out the screen time feature in 2018 to help people put their phones down and their heads up for days just like Sunday.
“Get out and enjoy the day,” Frank Norfleet, who is an artist in KC said.
Norfleet is a firm believer in sunlight instead of the blue light from your phone.
During the last year, tech companies like Google and Apple have been helping people get out and away from their screens.
“We talked to a lot of consumers; really studied them, listened to them and tried to understand their habits and what they actually needed,” LaToya Drake said. The Google employee sat down with CBS’ Saturday Morning.
“Just spending family time with my kids is the most important thing. Yeah, nothing interesting going on on social media that I’d like to look at,” Lewis said.
“It does activate the nervous system and we don’t even realize it,” Fanny Mandelberger, who is a resident, said.
Mandelberger was with her dog, Scout Sunday afternoon enjoying the sunlight, instead of the blue light, and she wasn’t alone.
“I’ve been able to get out and just be more spontaneous and in the moment with people around me,” Jordahn Whitlow, said.
And for Whitlow, disconnecting is a relief not a stress.
“Good! Like, I feel a lot better, more focused, not as worried about what other people are doing,” she said.
Tech executives said they aren’t worried about customers leaving their smart phones totally. Instead of FOMO, which stands for, “fear of missing out,” Google is now focused on JOMO, “The joy of missing out.”
“We hope that people experience joy from disconnecting,” Drake said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.