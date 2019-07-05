KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The authorities are investigating a bizarre disappearance in Kansas City.
A local rap artist hasn’t been seen or heard from since Tuesday.
His family said they’re worried about his safety, as well their own.
Mack Jones is also known by his stage name Smacc Turner. His music videos have been viewed thousands of times on YouTube.
He was last known to be at an apartment complex. Someone thought they recognized him driving out of there. Now, on Friday, there’s no sign of him or the vehicle.
His family is hoping to see his face again sometime soon.
“It’s stressful,” his fiancée said. “I haven’t slept. I haven’t ate.”
His fiancée said she hasn’t heard from Jones since Tuesday. She did not want to show her face because she doesn’t feel safe after he vanished.
“This is not like him to just go wandering like this or go off like this or go missing,” she said. “We are expecting a baby.”
She said Jones had just came back from Los Angeles after performing at events as part of the BET Awards and he was coming home to a family.
Kansas City police tweeted about Jones, asking for help finding him.
KCTV5 News reached out for more information, but they said there were no updates.
An older mugshot was attached to the tweet. With that mugshot comes a criminal history. He was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action 10 years ago.
Despite the troubled past, his fiancée said it’s about finding answers and finding him now.
“I’m just ready for him to come home,” she said. “That’s all.”
Jones was last seen driving a 2001 Gold Malibu. He was wearing a blue shirt and red, white and blue sweat pants.
If you have any information, call police.
