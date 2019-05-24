KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City Parks and Recreation's outdoor pools and water parks will not be opening this weekend as planned.
“Water temperatures are too low to open and with the poor weather forecast this weekend they will not rise above the required 70 degrees,” a release from the department said.
Spraygrounds will open on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Pools and water parks will open as soon as the water temperature moves above 70 degrees and the school districts they are located in are finished with the school year, according to the department.
Visit KCParks.org for more information.
