KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person is in custody following a shooting and pursuit by officers in Kansas City’s east side Tuesday afternoon.
The vehicle being followed by police, a gold-colored minivan, was stopped in the area of 12th and Woodland after officers began pursuing it in the area of 19th and Vine.
Officials with the police department noted that the vehicle is believed to be connected to a shooting but did not clarify which incident.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
