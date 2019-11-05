KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police in Kansas City are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who officers say damaged a cruiser early Sunday morning.
The Kansas City Police Department tweeted out a photo of the man taken from the cruisers dashcam just after 3 a.m.
Officers were responding to a disturbance and left the vehicle unattended. That was when the man climbed on top of it and started to jump up and down.
Officials said that caused more than $620 in damage.
During a disturbance in Westport early Sunday, this guy climbed up on one of our unoccupied police cars and jumped up and down on it, causing more than $620 in damage. Camera was still running though, bro. Know who he is? Call Central Property Crimes: 816-234-5515 pic.twitter.com/J9Dy2aygQC— Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) November 5, 2019
Anyone with information on the identity or location of the man is asked to call the KCPD Central Property Crimes team at 816-234-5515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.