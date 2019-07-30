KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police need help locating a woman who was last seen on July 25th.
Mindy Larch was last seen on July 25th at 4:30 a.m. leaving the area of Prospect and Meyer Blvd. in an unknown direction.
Larch is 36 years old, 5'03", blue eyes and brown hair, and has been diagnosed with multiple mental disabilities and requires medication.
She is not familiar with Kansas City and does not know anyone in the area.
She has a tattoo of "Arizona" on the left side of her neck.
If located, please notify the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
