KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police and federal agents are investigating a bank robbery that happened near Interstate 29 and Barry Road in the Northland Wednesday.
According to the FBI, the incident happened around 2:09 p.m. at the Platte Valley Bank located at 6324 Northwest Barry Road.
Investigators said the suspect entered the bank, displayed a weapon and demanded cash. He then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
There were no injuries reported in the incident.
The suspect is described as an older white man standing approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.
He was wearing a black ski mask that only showed one eye, a yellow jacket with reflectors on the chest and arms, blue jeans and black shoes.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
