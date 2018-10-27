KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in KC on Saturday morning.
The police went to the 3000 block of York St. around 9:30 a.m. after someone called and said someone was not breathing.
When officers arrived, they found a man inside the a residence who was unresponsive and he was declared deceased at the scene.
The police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
If anyone saw or heard anything relating to the homicide, they are asked to called the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or call the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.