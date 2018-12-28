KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a homicide a near 30th and Park.
Police went to the area just after 5 a.m. when someone called and said that someone in a car may need medical attention.
When officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot.
EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
Investigators and detectives are processing the scene in hopes of determining what led up to the shooting.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone who has seen or heard anything is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.
