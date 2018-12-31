KC police investigate double shooting

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting.
Monday just before 6 p.m., police were dispatched to a double shooting at the block of 4000 Troost Ave in Kansas City.
Police say that two people suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for more information.
