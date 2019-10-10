KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Police said they have found the parents of a 1-year-old found wandering in Kansas City neighborhood street Thursday morning.
Officers reported that the parents of the child who was found around 8:30 a.m. in the area of 93rd Street and Bales Avenue are in communication with detectives.
An investigation into this case is ongoing by the Kansas City Police Department.
The department thanked the public for its help in the search for the parents.
