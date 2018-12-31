KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are investigating a stabbing at a Walmart.
Monday at 1:45 p.m., Kansas City police are investigating a stabbing at Walmart located at 11601 E US Highway 40, that had serious injuries.
Police say that a suspect is in custody.
This a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.