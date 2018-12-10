KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are investigating a homicide where the suspect fled from the scene.
At approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a residence in the 4600 block of Chelsea regarding to a shooting.
Upon arrival, a shooting victim who is a male in his mid-40’s, was located inside the residence. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
Witnesses say the suspect and victim were involved in an argument when the suspect shot the victim.
The suspect then fled from the scene and is not in custody.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816.474.8477.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with KCTV5 News for more updates.
