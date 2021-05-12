KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- It’s been less than a year since KC Pet Project took over Animal Control Services in the city. The organization is now keeping meticulous records as part of a pilot program with Best Friends Animal Society.
“With our Animal Services Department at KCPP we are really trying to do things that no other city has been able to do before,” said KC Pet Project chief communications officer Tori Fugate.
KC Pet project continues to fill is brand new facility with pets. They’re hoping the new pilot program can show them how to bring down those numbers.
“Whenever we launched our Animal Services Division we knew we wanted to do a better job of tracking the data,” Fugate said. “Obviously it’s where more people live that we are seeing more activity.”
KC Pet Project now has monthly heat maps, showing where they’re getting the most calls. Leaders can pinpoint specific types of calls as well.
“We are seeing areas where we do have a lot of activity every single month,” Fugate said.
KC Pet Project says they’re focused on outreach in the hot spots. They’re hosting an event at the Black Archives May 21 for owners to get their pets vaccines, tags and microchips for 20 dollars or less. The goal: keep pets at home.
“They don’t have to come here to the shelter,” Fugate said. “The owner doesn’t have to come here to reclaim them. Our officer can just find them with tags on or scan for a microchip and drive them right back home.”
KC Pet Project hopes other cities can replicate their program’s success.
