KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- All week, we’ve heard warnings about pets and fireworks.
On Saturday, shelters across the metro have lots of animals coming in after the holiday.
Tori Fugate works at KC Pet Project and she said this week was a crisis week for the shelter after hundreds of animals showed up.
“Normally we see a huge influx of animals after the 4th of July,” she said. “This year, they all came before. We had so many stray animals coming into the shelter. We had 150 pets into the shelter before the Fourth of July even started. And, in a week’s time, that is a lot of animals coming through our doors.”
Fugate said weeks like this can put a strain on the shelter’s budget.
“Our budget continues to increase because it does take a lot to save lives, first of all. And then our intake numbers continue to go up,” Fugate said. “Now we’re at 10,000 pets a year.”
KC Pet Project does get money from the city of Kansas City, Missouri. All the rest comes from donations.
Right now, they are running a special for adult animals. They are $25 each.
If you’re thinking an animal that only costs $25 to adopt can’t be that expensive to care for, think again. Each animal gets $400 in care while they are in KC Pet Project’s shelters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.