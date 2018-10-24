KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s been less than two weeks since more than 200 dogs were adopted during a huge adoption event and already KC Pet Project is at capacity again.
“Since then we’ve had well over 250 pets come in through our doors,” said Tori Fugate. “It’s over 30 animals a day and it just seem like it’s never going to end!”
The shelter holds strays for five days, ten if they are chipped.
One of the biggest problems they see are people who don’t update their pet’s chips.
“Yesterday out of all the microchips we have, over 50% of them had inaccurate information,” said Fugate.
Fugate says make sure to update I.D. chips and tags, not only will their jobs be easier, your furry family member won’t have to spend as much time in the shelter.
Another big adoption event gets underway Friday called “Howl-o-ween.”
Dogs 40 pounds and over are just $40 and adult cats are just $15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.