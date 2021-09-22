KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City NWSL announced Wednesday that the team will play all of its home matches at Children's Mercy Park starting in 2022.
The KC National Women's Soccer League is currently playing its inaugural season at Legends Field. They will close out the regular season next month at Legends.
“We are incredibly grateful to Mark Brandmeyer and the entire Legends Field staff and crew for making our Inaugural season so special,” said KC NWSL Founder & Co-Owner Chris Long. “They stepped up in a monumental way when we brought the team to Kansas City last December and had to be on the field in only 140 days. Mark and his staff are forever a part of our history and KC NWSL family, helping create a memorable first season for our fans.”
In its last four games, the team has been undefeated. There are four home games left in the 2021 regular season.
