KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The KC NWSL soccer team condemned the behavior of a league coach that was fired.
North Carolina Courage Paul Riley was fired by the team after former players came forward to accuse him of sexual coercion.
The firing happened following an investigative report from The Athletic. Reporters spoke to more than a dozen players.
Riley called the allegations untrue.
KC NWSL issued this statement on the matter:
"We are shocked and disgusted at the alleged behavior reported today," KCNWSL said in a statement. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to building a player-first club. Fundamental to that from day one has been creating a safe work environment for our players and staff. To be clear, there is no place for harassment in our club or our league and we encourage players and staff to report any inappropriate behavior in accordance with the NWSL Anti-Harassment/Anti-Discrimination policy."
