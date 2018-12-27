KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Family members of the little boy and girl are devastated.
Neighbors were left speechless not sure of what they could say that could bring some comfort to the family who lost so much.
Around 1:45 this afternoon, firefighters answered a 911 call.
Neighbors heard the sirens and worried.
“I just hope everybody is okay,” said Leah Massey, Neighbor.
As bystanders watched and prayed from a distance ...
“The side of the house was a big orange blaze,” explained Massey.
Firefighters knew every second mattered.
“We had family members on the scene saying there were two children in the house still,” voiced Jimmy Walker, KCMO Fire Department Deputy Chief.
Dispatchers and firefighters relayed that information to all emergency crews.
Firefighters simultaneously searched for the twins and fought the fire. The fire was out in an estimated 5-10 minutes. The two children did not survive. A heart wrenching outcome that no one wanted.
“God bless them and their family. My prayers go out to them,” expressed Massey.
Members of the World Harvest Ministries rushed to support the grieving family who had recently joined their church.
“We are just praying for the family and for the children. We are so sad to hear the loss of the children,” said Linda Braxton, Church member.
Church members were there to hold the family up when they were overcome with grief.
“As a family and as a church family we are going to do everything we can to help them get back to where they need to be,” voiced Braxton.
Firefighters believe the two children who died were inside the upstairs room where the fire started.
A family member was able to get four other children out safely.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
At this time, it is unclear if the home had working smoke detectors.
Firefighters want to remind families they can contact the KCMO fire department to get a smoke detector installed for free.
