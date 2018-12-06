KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Instead of decorating her Christmas tree with her son, a Kansas City mother is searching for justice, hoping police catch his killer.
Her 23-year-old son, Darian Sanders, was shot in an apartment complex parking lot near 81st and Campbell.
Monique Sanders says losing a child is unbearable.
She hopes anyone who saw or heard anything the morning of his murder at an apartment complex will do the right thing and speak up.
“Because my son is my angel always. That’s the only way I can celebrate with him. It’s not the same,” said Monique Sanders, Darian Sanders’ Mother.
Christmas will never be the same for Sanders and her daughters. Their family traditions are forever changed.
“That was him and his little sister’s thing every year decorating the tree,” expressed Sanders.
Darian had gone back to school to become a wind turbine technician. He received his certificate in February.
“He had his whole future ahead of him,” voiced Sanders.
A killer shot Darian on October 11th robbing his mom, nieces and sisters of the opportunity to make more memories with him.
“Everybody is hurting. Everybody is grieving differently. That was my heart. That was my right hand,” Sanders continued, “that is a big hole I have in my heart. It’s just in a million pieces. I’m never going to get that back.”
His mother wants justice. She believes someone knows information that could help solve his case.
“I don’t want him to be another statistic. I know there is so much violence going on. He was the 107th homicide this year,” exclaimed Sanders.
Darian was shot around 7:45 in the morning.
His mom believes someone getting ready for school or work may have vital information.
Any Kansas City tips that lead to an arrest in a homicide investigation are eligible for a reward up to $10,000.
You can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.
