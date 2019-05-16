KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City mother is coping with tragedy after her son was discovered murdered.
She decided to share her story only with KCTV5 News’ Abigael Jaymes in the hopes that someone can help share critical information about how he was killed.
Diane Calkins said her son, Mathew, had a big smile, dark curly hair and a sweet disposition.
“It’s not easy,” she said. “It’s the worst day of my life every day I wake up.”
Calkins said it was the day of her 15th wedding anniversary when she got the news that her son had been murdered.
“They showed me a picture of a tattoo and I said, ‘’That’s his tattoo,” she said. “They wanted DNA from me, so I gave them DNA from my cheek and I said, ‘Well, why can’t you use his fingerprints?’ and he said, ‘Because he didn’t have any fingerprints.’”
Matthew had been shot and his body was dismembered. Firefighters found just his torso in the basement of a home in the Northland, burned underneath a tarp. Other parts of his remains are missing.
“Which was beyond anything I could even imagined,” Calkins said.
Calkins said Matthew was deaf from birth.
“One of the reasons we moved to Kansas from Arizona his freshman year in high school is because the school here in Olathe is one of the best in the nation,” she said.
Matthew had just turned 35. He was Calkins’ second son.
“He meant everything to me,” she said. “He was my baby boy.”
“He had a very spiritual side to him,” she said. “He would always pray in sign language at the table when we would have dinner.”
Patient, a class clown, and a kind soul is how Matthew’s mother described him.
“He… just loved everybody,” she said. “I think he was just too trusting of everybody. He didn’t think anybody would hurt him.”
Matthew’s mother said there will be friends and family from across the country attending his funeral, which will be on May 25 at the Church of Jesus of Latter Day Saints in Shawnee, Kansas.
His visitation will be at 10 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 12 p.m.
His mother asks that people where some purple, because that was Matthew’s favorite color.
