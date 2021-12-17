OVERLAND PARK, KS -- Investigators in Kansas and Missouri are cracking down on shoplifters who often travel in groups to raid retailers. It’s a crime that is happening around the country.
In California and Illinois, surveillance videos show brazen “smash and grab” organized retail crimes. One surveillance video showed thieves breaking glass cases to steal jewelry. Another surveillance video showed a group of thieves grabbing Louis Vuitton handbags and running out the front door of a store.
In the Kansas City metro, thieves don’t always smash glass to steal instead groups of people work together to “grab-and-run.”
“They may just storm a store. Grab what they can grab and leave,” Detective Overland Park Police Department Byron Pierce said. “Others may go in a little bit more organized. We call it distraction theft.”
Pierce says some organized groups travel from state to state or from city to city. “I call it the circuit.” Pierce said. “They'll start at Oak Park Mall, then go to Independence Center then make their way to Zona Rosa and then find their way to the Plaza.”
Detective Pierce investigates organized retail crimes inside Oak Park Mall. Officers who work inside the mall respond to stores within seconds instead of minutes compared to retailers calling 911. Detective Pierce says investigators recently apprehended a group of suspects from Oklahoma at the Oak Park Mall. “They were committing high impact thefts,” Pierce said. “They were targeting cosmetic businesses.”
During a separate investigation in Missouri and Kansas, investigators say surveillance video showed the same three suspects stealing large amounts of merchandise ranging from $740 to more than $3,500 at retailers at the Legends Outlets, Zona Rosa and the Country Club Plaza.
According to court records, Victoria Triplett is charged in Wyandotte County, KS. Triplett faces multiple charges in Missouri ranging from robbery, to attempted robbery to felony stealing in Platte and Jackson counties. Court records show Triplett and her accomplices are also accused of using pepper spray in two incidents when an employee and witness confronted the group about stealing from a store.
Pierce says officers around the country are on alert this holiday shopping season. “Trying to slow the tide and thwart some of these perpetrators,” Pierce said.
