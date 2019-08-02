KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The new mayor of Kansas City is making house calls.
Quinton Lucas agreed to show up at a renter’s home to see firsthand what it’s like to live there.
KCTV5’s Emily Rittman caught up with the mayor after he completed his first overnight visit at an eastern Kansas City townhome complex.
While on the campaign trail, Quinton Lucas told frustrated renters he’d come to some of their homes to see the issues they face. His first stop to keep that campaign promise was at a townhome near 19th and Topping.
“We just decided to ask him if he’d be willing to stay the night here just to see how bad they actually are,” Alex Anderson said.
Anderson said that when Quinton Lucas agreed, many members of KC Tenants -- an organization fighting for safe, accessible, affordable housing -- were skeptical.
“I’m going to be honest,” Anderson said. “I don’t really trust politicians as a whole, so I kind of thought he was blowing smoke at first. But, when he agreed to come and stay the night over here, that made a big impact with me.”
Lucas shared a photo on Twitter of his visit from Thursday night. Anderson said the mayor arrived around 8:30 p.m. and stayed until the early morning hours.
“We wanted him to see they still haven’t picked up the trash,” Anderson said. “It’s been over here for God knows how long. Our stairwell was broken until the day of our Section 8 inspection.”
They also wanted him to experience a typical night.
“Hearing gunshots, hearing people out here yelling, fighting,” Anderson said.
Neighbors said having the mayor of Kansas City stay the night at their complex is a first.
“For him to actually come and stay, that’s a beautiful thing,” Alexis Smith said. “Nobody has actually really stayed inside of one of these complexes to see how it feels or to see what it’s like.”
About five miles away from the complex, at the mayor’s first Block Party at First Fridays in the Crossroads, we asked Lucas about the overnight visit. He said many renters in Kansas City are dealing with housing issues.
“They are paying their rent, they are doing good work, but at the same time, landlords sometimes aren’t actually fixing things up,” Lucas said. “People are living with rodent infestations. People are calling all the time saying fix our railing, fix the mold, and it doesn’t happen.”
Lucas said he hopes to be a champion for those families by taking steps to improve housing conditions in Kansas City.
The family we talked to said that, because Lucas did what he said and stayed at their townhome, they are hopeful he will find ways for the city to hold landlords accountable for the properties they rent.
