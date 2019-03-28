KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man with gun and a trunk full of ammunition drove for nearly 13 hours straight because he believed he was headed to see President Trump at the White House, investigators said.
His trip came to an end when he was pulled over for traveling 130 mph on a West Virginia interstate.
The officer who pulled over Eric Charron said he told him he was running late to a dinner he was invited to by President Trump at the White House. He said he had “special hearing” which allowed him to receive the invitation.
Interstate 68 in West Virginia was shut down for nearly four hours yesterday after investigators said Charron told an officer he also had to travel to the Pentagon to meet with the leader of the Army to return a phone call.
“That just goes to show you he wasn't in his right mind,” said Mike Newlon a neighbor of Charron’s,
The officer then asked Charron if he had any firearms. He said he had a handgun in the trunk. When asked if he had explosives, Charron said, “not a whole lot.”
Investigators searched his car and say they found a handgun, approximately 300 rounds of ammunition and gunpowder, as well as handwritten manuscripts about things like time travel, levitating watercraft, and mythical creatures such as the “Chupacabra.”
Back in Kansas City, Charron’s neighbors learned of his arrest on Thursday.
“He was a great neighbor,” Newlon said. “Then he started to just go off the rails. He quit talking to us.”
During the investigation in West Virginia, officers asked why he would bring a gun and explosives to see the President. They said Charron said he “wanted to give them to him.” Officers said he then admitted to recently smoking methamphetamine and using the drug off and on for approximately two years.
“I hope and pray for him that he'll get some help,” Newlon said. “Definitely he needs some help. He was never violent.”
Charron has now been charged with reckless driving and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
The officer said when he tried to use Charron’s remote key to open his trunk it didn’t work. That’s when Charron said he had tampered with the fuses in an effort to “keep the CIA from listening to him through the radio.”
According to the court, Charron was ordered to be held either on a $10,000 cash bond or upon Trump's signature.
