KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Jonathan Campbell from Kansas City recently claimed the first of four $100,000 prizes available in the Missouri Lottery’s “100X The Cash” scratchers game.
Campbell bought the ticket from Murphy USA at 8281 N. Church Road in KC on Jan. 28, which was the first day the scratch-off tickets were available to buy.
“100X The Cash” is a $20 ticket, according to the Missouri Lottery. More than $46 million in unclaimed prizes remain in the game, including three other $100,000 prizes and two top prizes of $2 million.
In the most recent fiscal year, players in Jackson County won more than $76 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $7.2 million in commissions and bonuses. An additional $23.2 million went to education programs in the county.
