JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Tyre Jackson, 36, pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder or felony murder, armed criminal action, and first-degree robbery in connection with a robbery that happened in 2016 in Westport.
Jackson was sentenced to 20 years in a state prison.
Court records say the victim, Derrick Jones, was found in a parking lot near 40th and Mill Street. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.
Video showed that two suspects, including the Jackson, were in the area at the time of the shooting and were holding a white Styrofoam cup.
The cup and straw were recovered from the scene and lab tests of DNA from the cup matched Jackson.
A gun found in the Jackson’s vehicle was determined to be one used at the homicide scene.
Charges are pending against a second suspect in connection with the shooting.
