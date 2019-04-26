JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – On Friday, a Jackson County judge sentenced Benjamin Byers to life in prison for the murder of his wife.
The judge sentenced Byers, 46, to life in prison for his conviction of first-degree murder and 10 years for the convictions of armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.
A judge set the 10-year sentences to run consecutively to the life sentence.
In March, a Jackson County jury convicted Byers of murdering his wife Melissa Byers in 2017.
According to court records, a child told a school counselor that she had seen a dead body in the basement of her home. Officers then went to the home in the 2400 block of College.
When officers arrived they spoke to Benjamin Byers, who said he didn’t know where his wife was.
Officers then found blood drops in the home. They also saw blood on the walls in the living room and kitchen, and on the base of the basement steps. They also saw what appeared to be drag markings.
A large section of carpet had been removed from the dining room.
Police found the victim’s body in the basement, covered with carpet, plastic, sheets and clothing.
The medical examiner ruled the victim's death a homicide and said it was the result of multiple stab wounds.
