JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Thomas Midgette, 56, has been sentenced for the murder of Raymond C. Jones on Jan. 21, 2017.
On November 19, 2018, Midgette appeared in court and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, felony armed criminal action, and felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
On Thursday, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kelsey Blackwell argued for the state and proposed the following sentence: Life in prison for the murder charge, 30 years in prison for the armed criminal action charge, and seven years in prison for the unlawful use of a weapon.
Jackson County Circuit Judge S. Margene Burnett ruled after argument today and sentenced Midgette to what the state argued.
All three sentences are set to run concurrently with one another.
